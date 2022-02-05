MOULTRIE - After Demiven Knighton had finished his degree requirements in film and video production at Wiregrass Technical College in 2020 and was ready to produce his first documentary, he decided to focus on someone successful in his hometown.
The 2017 Colquitt County High graduate bounced ideas off friends and family before settling on one of the most outstanding Packer football players ever: running back Tevin King.
Seven months later, Knighton, now the CEO of Rolling Content LLC, had completed his project, which will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the GTC Moultrie Cinemas.
The film shows King and others discussing his football career, the Packer football program and his role in the community since he returned to Colquitt County.
Football fans are sure to remember the little back with the big heart who rushed for 3,356 yards and scored 50 touchdowns while playing for the Packers from 2007-2010.
Among the records he still holds is for the most yards gained in a game for the 376 he put up in a 48-47 second-round state playoff victory over M.L. King in 2010 at Hallford Stadium. He also rushed for 205 yards in the state championship game against Brookwood three weeks later.
King went on to play collegiately at Louisiana Tech for several years before injuries prematurely ended his career.
He now operates two businesses in Colquitt County, including one in which he helps train young athletes to get the most out of their abilities.
Through the words and observations of friends, relatives and former coaches and teammates, “The Middle Child, The Story of Tevin King,” digs deeper into the career of the second of the three brothers who wore No. 22 for the Packers between 2003 and 2014.
Older brother B.J. Howard was a fine back for the Packers from 2003-2006 and younger brother Sihiem King broke many of Tevin’s Packer records during career that ended with his helping Colquitt County go 15-0 and win the state championship in 2014.
The other two brothers are among 14 people who are featured in Knighton’s inaugural production effort.
Also appearing on camera are former teammates RJ Taylor, Payne Newsome, D’Amonte Ridley, Xzavier Ward and Tyler Brown.
Offering a different perspective are coaches Rush Propst, Dextra Polite, Darius Dawson and Jeff Hammond.
“Voice of the Packers” Durwood Dominy recalls watching Tevin King perform from press boxes from Moultrie to Atlanta.
Tevin’s mother Ann King also is featured prominently in the film.
The production is the culmination of a fascination for videography that Knighton has nurtured since he was a youngster.
“It just flourished in college,” Knighton said recently.
And he credits his Wiregrass Technical College instructor John Patten with aiding in his artistic growth.
“He is amazing,” Knighton said. “I can reach out to him anytime.
“He really gave me a lot of confidence.”
And Knighton needed that confidence when he approached the athlete he and many of his contemporaries had admired.
“But he trusted my vision,” Knighton said.
As did those who consented to be interviewed for the documentary.
Knighton said he appreciates those who took the time to be part of the effort of turning his vision into a reality.
Knighton and wife Jessica recently moved to the Atlanta area to expand his company and pursue his career in the film industry.
He can be reached at rollingcontentllc@gmail.com.
Those interested in attending the premiere of the film can purchase tickets in advance at www.gtcmovies.com/showtimes/moultrie-cinemas.
Tickets also will be available at the door.
