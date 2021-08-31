MOULTRIE – Steven Krajewski is the first former Colquitt County football player to see college playing time this season when the sophomore quarterback came off the bench to complete 2-of-6 passes for 11 yards in UConn’s 45-0 loss to Fresno State last Saturday.
UConn will be at home on Saturday to play host to Holy Cross.
More former Packers will be in action this week, including sophomore offensive lineman Will Rykard, who will be in Montgomery, Ala., today with the University of Alabama-Birmingham team that will meet Jacksonville State.
One former Packer who will miss playing this week is Appalachian State’s Kaleb Dawson, who has had some minor knee surgery and will miss several games, including the Mountaineers’ Thursday opener at home against East Carolina.
The Pirates have freshman former Packer Max Parker on its roster, wearing the familiar jersey No. 55 he wore as Colquitt County’s outstanding deep snapper.
Also on Thursday, The University of Minnesota, with Lemeke Brockington wearing No. 0, will open its season at home against Ohio State.
Shawn Shamburger has transferred from Tennessee to UT-Martin this season and will be on the field when the Skyhawks take on Western Kentucky.
Three Packers could see playing time when Austin Peay plays at Chattanooga.
Freshman defensive back Jaheim Ward is at Austin Peay, as is defensive lineman Brian Merritt, who played the last two seasons at East Mississippi Community College and had committed to playing at Houston this season.
Tyler Walker is playing receiver at Chattanooga.
Nyquann Washington and his Tennessee Tech teammates will be at Samford and Jamaree Hill and Traveon Tuff are at the University of the Cumberlands, which opens at home against Kentucky Christian.
On Friday, while his former Colquitt County teammates are on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium to face Cedar Grove, quarterback Xavier Williams will be on the Charlotte sidelines when the 49ers take on Duke of the ACC.
Also on Saturday, Kansas State (Omar Daniels) will play host to Stanford; Army will travel to meet Georgia State (Marcus Anderson); Auburn (John Samuel Shenker) will play host to Akron; Georgia (Daijun Edwards) will meet Clemson in Charlotte, N.C.; LSU (Jay Ward) will play at UCLA; Gardner-Webb (Ty French) will be at Georgia Southern; Tusculum (Tory Ponder) will play at St. Augustine’s; Shorter (Trey McCoy) will be in Rome to play Brevard; Faulkner (Quan Stokes) will play at home against Southeastern; Western Carolina (Laquavion Haynes) will go to Eastern Kentucky; West Alabama (Rashard Revels) will be at home to face Morehouse; Valdosta State (TJ Spradley) will play host to Savannah State; Memphis (Zy Brockington) will be home to face Nicholls; Alabama State (Gamal Wallace) will play host to Miles; and Florida Atlantic (Kamaar Bell) will play at Florida.
And on Sunday, Carter Boatwright and Ryan Fitzgerald will be in garnet and gold when Florida State plays host to Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m.
Also on Sunday, Fort Valley will play Tuskegee in the Montgomery, Ala., in the Red Tails Classic. Biron Silas and Emmanuel Perez are listed on the Fort Valley roster.
How some former Packers, now head coaches, are doing:
Sean Calhoun is 0-2 at Vestavia Hills after losing 9-7 to Homewood last week. The Rebels will be at 2-0 Hoover (Ala.) on Friday.
Tim Cokely’s White County Warriors lost to Hart County 49-20 last week to fall to 0-2. White County will be at 1-0 Pickens on Friday.
Robert Craft is 1-1 at North Forsyth. The Raiders lost to Harrison 19-6 last Friday and will be home to face 1-1 Dalton on Friday.
Thomasville is 2-0 under Zach Grage. The Bulldogs defeated Thomas County Central 23-14 last Friday and will be home to face 0-0 Cairo on Friday.
Philip Hale has his Dooly County team at 1-1 after losing 35-13 to Macon County last week. Dooly is off this week and will play at home against Montgomery County on Sept. 10.
South Paulding lost 37-17 to North Paulding last Friday to drop Jason Nash’s team to 1-1. After being off on Friday, South Paulding will play at Chapel Hill on September 10.
Reggie Stancil’s Peachtree Ridge team is 0-1. After being off last week, the Lions will be home to face 0-2 Discovery on Friday.
