MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County girls basketball team went on the road to defeat Bainbridge 59-16 on Tuesday, raising its record to 3-1.
The Colquitt County boys dropped the second game, falling to the Bearcats 71-35.
The Colquitt County basketball teams will play next on Friday at Cairo.
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Lady Packers and Packers will play their home openers on the William Bryant Court.
Colquitt County’s Carliss Johnson will be honored between games for having gone over 1,000 points scored in her career.
Johnson, a senior who has missed the last 3 1/2 games with an ankle injury, has scored 1,092 points for the Lady Packers.
The Colquitt girls held Bainbridge scoreless in the third quarter while scoring 21 points on Tuesday.
Amareyia Knighton led the Lady Packers with 18 points.
D’Zeriyah Polite and Ny’leigha Knighton each had nine; Jermani Triplett had seven; Ameris Johnson and Caylnn Singletary each had six; and Jamya Moore had four.
