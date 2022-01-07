MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County girls basketball team, playing without its top two post players, opened the Region 1-7A portion of its schedule with a 59-34 win at Camden County on Friday.
The Colquitt County boys were unable to make the trip because of a COVID-19 infection on the team. The Packers’ game at Camden has been rescheduled for Jan. 18.
The 5-8 Packers had won five in a row before being forced to miss their region opener.
The Colquitt boys hope to get back in action next Friday when they play host to defending region champion Tift County.
The Blue Devils opened region play on Friday and lost to Lowndes by 25 points.
The Colquitt County girls also have had some COVID-19 related problems.
Their last two games in the Vereen Sports Medicine Shoot-out were canceled last week because the Lady Packers had been exposed to a virus-positive Rickards player in their opener.
Despite being off the last 10 days and playing without Gracie Belle Paulk and Heaven Robinson, the Lady Packers were able to ease by the Lady Wildcats.
Colquitt got 17 points from Carliss Johnson and 10 points each from Jamya Moore and Amareyia Knighton to raise their record to 7-5.
D’Zeryiah Polite added nine and Ameris Johnson and Ny’leigha Knighton each had four.
“It was hard on them mentally without Gracie and Heaven,” Lady Packers coach Rondesha Williams said.
The Lady Packers helped their cause by converting 9-of-10 free throw attempts.
Williams said she hoped to have Paulk and Robinson back on the court when the Lady Packers play host to defending region champion Tift County next Friday.
The Lady Blue Devils opened region play on Friday with a 64-52 win over Lowndes.
