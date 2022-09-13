MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County softball team defeated Camden County 6-2 on Tuesday in Kingsland to remain unbeaten in Region 1-7A and make Chance Pitts the program’s winningest coach.
The Lady Packers broke open a 2-2 game with a run in the top of fifth and three more in the sixth to go to 9-2 overall and 2-0 in the region.
Camden will visit Packer Park at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a doubleheader that will complete the two teams’ region series.
The Lady Wildcats are 1-9 overall and 1-3 in the region. They won just one of three in their region series with Richmond Hill last week.
With his team’s win, Pitts is now 120-70 in his seventh year leading the Colquitt County program.
Carman Phillips had been the most successful Lady Packers coach, posting a 119-116-2 record in eight seasons from 2005-2012.
Pitts is trying to lead the Colquitt County girls to the Class 7A Elite Eight for the third time in four years this season.
Half of the Lady Packers 10 hits on Tuesday were doubles, including two by Carli Pearson, who continued her torrid hitting by going 2-for-3. She also drove in a run and drew a base on balls.
She is hitting .447 and leads the team in doubles with six and extra-base hits with eight.
Morgan Holder had a double and a single and Libby Wetherington a pair of singles for the Lady Packers.
Wetherington is now hitting .455.
Emily Allegood and Maris Hopper each had a double and Laura Hailey Bryan and RaJayla McBride added singles.
Allegood went the distance in the circle, giving up two runs, only one of which was earned, and five hits.
She struck out nine and walked one while raising her record to 8-1 and lowering her ERA to 1.64.
Also on Tuesday, Valdosta (0-1 in the region) met Lowndes (0-0) at Lowndes in the first game of their region series. The result was not available at press time.
The Lady Cats and Vikettes will play their region doubleheader on Thursday at Valdosta.
Richmond Hill did not play a region game on Tuesday.
