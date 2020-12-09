MOULTRIE – When the Colquitt County girls basketball team took the court to meet Lee County in Leesburg on Tuesday, it had been 14 days since the Lady Packers had last played.
They showed no rust, however, defeating the Lady Trojans 49-41.
“That’s a long wait for a win,” Colquitt County coach Rondesha Williams said. “I was finally able to go home and get a good night’s rest.”
The Lady Packers jumped out to a 15-10 first-quarter lead thanks to three 3-pointers and 12 points by Carliss Johnson.
But Johnson bumped her head on the floor after a fall and was held out of the second quarter.
Colquitt scored just five points in her absence and trailed 21-20 at the half.
Johnson returned for the second half, finished with 26 points and led the Lady Packers to the eight-point win.
“She’s our confidence-builder,” Williams said.
Although the Lady Packers were out-scored 11-5 in the second quarter, Lee County was unable to pull away with Camille Singletary controlling the game and Karlie McMullen coming off the bench to turn in some crucial minutes.
D’Zeriyah Polite and Ameris Johnson also played well off the bench.
“They are working hard to understand the speed of the game,” Williams said of the Polite and Ameris Johnson, two freshmen.
Singletary had 10 points; Heaven Robinson had five; Gracie Belle Paulk added four; and Sissy Rowland and Keyana Harper each had two.
The Lady Packers played without freshman Jamya Moore, who was in quarantine.
Colquitt opened the season with a 42-36 win at Monroe, but then fell 45-36 to Glynn Academy and 49-47 to Bainbridge in the Charles Cooper Invitational at Lowndes.
The loss to Bainbridge came on Nov. 24.
A game at Brookwood School on Dec. 3, in Thomasville was canceled as was a game against Bainbridge scheduled for Tuesday. Williams was able to fill that date with the game at Lee County.
Colquitt will be off until Tuesday, Dec. 15, when the Lady Packers and Packers travel to Albany to play Dougherty.
The postponed games against Bainbridge will be made up on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Williams had planned to take her team to the CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational on Dec. 19-22 in Myrtle Beach, S.C., but later decided against it.
“We just couldn’t risk anyone getting sick,” she said.
Instead, the girls and boys teams will play host to a pre-Christmas tournament on Dec. 21-22 on the William Bryant Court.
On Monday, Dec. 21 the schedule will include:
1 p.m Monroe vs. Tift County girls
2:30 p.m. Peach County vs. Bainbridge girls
4 p.m. Bainbridge boys open
5:30 p.m. Colquitt County vs. Veterans girls
7 p.m. Colquitt County vs. Early County boys
On Tuesday, Dec. 22:
1 p.m. Bainbridge vs. Jeff Davis boys
2:30 p.m. Dougherty girls open
4 p.m. Veterans vs. Monroe girls
5:30 p.m. Colquitt County vs. Peach County
7 p.m. Colquitt County boys open
The Vereen Rehabilitation Center Shoot-out will be held Dec. 28-30 on the William Bryant Court.
