MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County softball team got the win it wanted heading into Tuesday’s key Region 1-7A game against Lowndes and appears to have its starting catcher back as well.
Emily Allegood hit a long home run to center field on the first pitch in the bottom of the first inning and the Lady Packers cruised to a 5-2 victory over Thomas County Central at Packer Park.
Four Colquitt County pitchers allowed just four hits and the Lady Jackets scored their only runs in the top of seventh.
But the big moment for the Lady Packers came in the top of the sixth inning when Madison Plymel came out of the dugout and took her familiar spot behind the plate, earning the applause of the Lady Packer Field crowd.
Plymel was taken by helicopter from the field in a game against Crisp County on Aug. 24 when she was struck in the face mask by a foul tip.
She spent two nights in the hospital in Macon after suffering seizures after she was hit.
She has undergone concussion protocols since then and was cleared by doctors to play on Monday.
Plymel caught the final two innings and made a sliding catch on a pop foul near the wall behind home plate to end the sixth inning.
Her return comes at a crucial time for the Lady Packers, who will meet Lowndes on Tuesday at Packer Park in the first game of their Region 1-7A series.
The final two games will be played in a doubleheader at Lowndes on Thursday.
Lady Packers coach Chance Pitts said all the students showing a school ID will be admitted free to Tuesday’s game, which will start at 6 p.m.
The Lowndes girls are 11-4-1 and swept their three-game region-opening series over Valdosta last week by a combined 46-3. The Vikettes are ranked No. 12 in Class 7A by MaxPreps.
The defending region champion Colquitt County girls are ranked No. 9 and are now 12-2 overall and 4-0 in the region after winning one game against Valdosta and sweeping Camden County.
On Monday, Pitts tried not to look ahead to the big series with Lowndes as he eased Plymel back into the lineup and got a pair of young pitchers some innings in the circle.
The Lady Packers had 11 hits, but stranded 11 runners in a game in which they never trailed after the first pitch.
Colquitt got a second run in the first inning when Julia Duncan reached on an infield hit and scored on Maris Hopper’s double.
Hopper also started a two-out, two-run rally in the third with another double and scored when Morgan Holder ripped a two-bagger down the line in left.
Holder scored on Jacey Wetherington’s single to put the Lady Packers up 4-0.
Duncan singled in the final Colquitt County run in the fourth.
Allegood, Duncan, Hopper and Laura Hailey Bryan each had two hits for the Lady Packers.
Holder, Jacey Wetherington and Libby Wetherington had the others.
Allegood started in the circle and gave up two hits while striking out two over the first two innings.
Hopper retired all six batters she faced in the next two innings, also striking out two Lady Jackets.
Freshman Camri Paulk made her varsity debut in the circle in the fifth and retired all six batters she faced, allowing only one ball to be hit out of the infield.
Peyton Arrington pitched the seventh and gave up two runs, only one of which was earned.
Pitts was pleased with how his young pitchers performed.
“I thought they all did a good job,” Pitts said. “They are going to be special one day. They are going to be vital to our success in the future.”
