MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County girls basketball team lost its first Region 1-7A tournament game 53-36 against Lowndes on Tuesday night at Valdosta High School.
Though all previously injured players — Carliss Johnson, Ameris Johnson, and Amareyia Knighton — were on the court fighting for their team, the girls just weren’t able to pull out a win.
The first quarter started out slow with the Lady Packers scoring only six points. One 3-point shot by Knighton and another was by Jamya Moore. Knighton brought in five points total.
At halftime the score was 30-21.
Moore got two more 3-point shots throughout the game, getting nine points total. Moore was also the only one to gain points for Colquitt County during the fourth quarter through one basket and an extra point for a foul.
Carliss Johnson also got three 3-point shots during the game with two of them being back-to-back during the second quarter. Johnson brought in the most points this game with 15 total points.
D’Zeriyah Polite was the only other Lady Packer to score in this game, getting four points.
The closest the Lady Packers came to gaining an advantage was in the third quarter when they were able to close the margin to four points. Unfortunately for the Lady Packers, they were not able to overtake the Vikettes.
The Lady Packers, now 14-11 overall, will have one final game against Richmond Hill Thursday night to battle for third place in the region tournament.
“We will try to get third place on Thursday,” said head coach Rondesha Williams. “We need to be ready.”
The Packers will play Valdosta on Wednesday night to see what their final game will be played for, the championship or third place.
Both these games will be played at Valdosta High School.
Both the Packers and Lady Packers are also guaranteed one game in the state tournament, which begins Feb. 21.
