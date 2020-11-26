MOULTRIE – Colquitt County girls basketball coach Rondesha Williams says she can’t remember when or if one of her teams has started 1-2.
But after dropping both of their games in the Charles Cooper Invitational at Lowndes this week, the Lady Packers are facing that reality as they prepare for next Thursday’s trip to Thomasville to meet Brookwood.
“We just have to shake it off, regroup and continue to get better,” Williams said.
Colquitt girls started the season last Saturday with a victory over Monroe in Albany, but did not play well against Glynn Academy or Bainbridge in Valdosta.
“We beat ourselves in both games,” she said.
On Monday, No. 9 Glynn Academy outscored the Colquitt County girls 22-5 in the second quarter and led by 15 at the half.
“We just fell asleep in the second quarter,” Williams said.
Colquitt outscored the Lady Terrors 24-18 in the second half, but the damage had been done.
“But every game I see a different kid show me something,” Williams said, highlighting the play off the bench of freshmen D’Zeriyah Polite and Ameris Johnson.
“They really gave us some help defensively,” Williams said.
Against Bainbridge on Tuesday, the Lady Packers played well in the first half, but were outscored 16-8 in the third quarter and 19-10 in fourth and fell 49-47.
Still, Colquitt had a chance late.
Down by seven with 23 seconds left, Colquitt came up with three steals, closed to within two and then missed a layup that would have sent the game into overtime.
“We’ve just got to keep fighting,” Williams said.
The Lady Packers practiced on Wednesday and after taking Thanksgiving off, were planning to go back to work on Friday.
After playing Brookwood next Thursday, Colquitt will go to Bainbridge on Dec. 8, for a rematch with the Lady Cats.
The Lady Packers will not play at home on the William Bryant Court until they play host to the Vereen Christmas Shoot-Out on Dec. 28-30.
The Colquitt County boys dropped their opener, falling 71-58 to Glynn Academy on Monday in the Hugh McBride Invitational at Jeff Davis High in Hazlehurst.
The Packers trailed 35-9 at the half before outscoring the No. 5-ranked Terrors 49-36 over the final two quarters.
The next game for the Colquitt boys will be on Dec. 8 when they travel to Bainbridge.
