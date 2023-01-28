MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County girls basketball team made short work of Camden County at home on Friday as it seeks to secure a third-place finish in the Region 1-7A standings.
The 60-34 victory over the Lady Wildcats raises the Lady Packers region record to 2-3 with three games remaining, all of which will be at home.
A third-place finish would give the Lady Packers a guaranteed berth in the state tournament.
The Colquitt girls, now 12-8 overall, will meet Lowndes on the William Bryant Court on Tuesday, bent on some revenge.
Vikettes beat the Lady Packers 77-38 in Valdosta on Jan. 17.
“They are not 30 points better than we are,” Lady Packers coach Rondesha Williams said. “We just didn’t play that night.”
The Vikettes got 17 points from 5-11 junior forward Kimora Wade in the first meeting and the Lady Packers must find a way to deal with the Lowndes height advantage.
“We’ve got to slow the ball down and box out,” she said, also adding, “I trust our guards to get the job done.”
And, “We can’t get discouraged when calls don’t go our way,” she said.
Lowndes took a 4-1 region record into its Saturday road game at Valdosta, whose girls team is 6-0 in the region.
D’Zeriyah Polite got the Lady Packers off to a fast start against Camden County on Friday scoring 10 of her team-high 20 points in the first quarter.
Amareyia Knighton added 18 and Carliss Johnson had 10.
Jamya Moore added a pair of 3-pointers, Caylnn Singletary came off the bench to score five and Nyleigha Knighton had a free throw.
Colquitt led by just 11 at the half, but turned it on over the final 16 minutes.
The Lady Packers were able to collapse on defense around Camden’s 6-foot junior center Taylor Reitveld, who had 22 points, but only 12 from the field.
Reitveld had 12 of Camden’s 28 points in the Wildcats’ earlier loss to the Lady Packers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.