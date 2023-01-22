MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County girls basketball team bounced back from an unusually lopsided Region 1-7A loss at Lowndes on Jan. 17 to finish off last week with victories over Coffee and Westover.
Lady Packers coach Rondesha Williams just shook her head and said “We just didn’t play at Lowndes. We just didn’t play.”
The 77-38 loss dropped the Lady Packers to 1-3 in the region, but Williams knows there is a bright side.
“We are going to see them at our place,” she said, noting that her team’s final four region games — starting with one against Camden County on Friday, Jan. 27 — will be played on the William Bryant Court.
The Lady Packers trailed the Vikettes by 11 at the half and then were outscored 44-16 over the final two quarters.
Only three Lady Packers scored against Lowndes, with Carliss Johnson getting 20, Amareyia Knighton adding 11 and D’Zeriyah Polite putting in seven.
The 80-mile bus ride to Douglas on Friday, Jan. 20, did not affect the Lady Packers, who broke open a close game in the second half to take a 52-37 victory.
Amareyia Knighton led the way offensively with 18 points and Johnson had 13.
Polite had six, Nyleigha Knighton and Ameris Johnson each had five, Jamya Moore had three and Caylnn Singletary added a basket.
Back home on Saturday, Colquitt’s girls got four first-quarter 3-pointers from Carliss Johnson and rolled to a 53-44 victory over Westover that raised their overall record to 10-8.
The Lady Packers have struggled with bigger teams, but were able to negate Westover’s height advantage on Saturday.
“We’re not a big team and we aren’t going to get any bigger the rest of the season,” Williams said. “We have what we have and just have to do the little things like crashing the boards and boxing out.”
Carliss Johnson finished with 22 points and Polite added 12.
Amareyia Knighton had an off-night and scored just six.
Moore and Singletary each had five, Ameris Johnson had two and Nyleigha Knighton had a free throw.
Carliss Johnson is the Lady Packers lone 12th-grader and will be honored during the Senior Night recognition between Colquitt County’s Tuesday home games against Cairo.
The Colquitt County boys continue to struggle and lost to Lowndes 58-18, Coffee 62-42 and Westover 69-51.
I’Marius Bussie and Jakari Byrd led the Packers with 11 points each against the Patriots on Saturday.
Ty Lamar and Cason Harden each had seven; Tyshon Reed and Calvin Washington each had four; Naryan Edwards had three; and Zay Williams and Jae Lamar each had two.
The Packers are 1-13 overall as they prepare to play host to Cairo on Tuesday.
Colquitt’s boys lost to the Syrupmakers 50-49 on Dec. 9 in Cairo.
The Packers will be seeking their first Region 1-7A victory when Camden County visits.
