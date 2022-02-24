MOULTRIE - Colquitt County’s Carliss Johnson has been named the Region 1-7A co-Offensive Player of the Year.
The junior guard averaged 14.5 in all 24 of Colquitt County’s games this season and raised that average to 16.5 in region games.
Johnson was the region’s co-Player of the Year for the 2020-2021 season and received honorable mention on the All-State team.
Sophomore Ameris Johnson, Carliss’s younger sister, and freshman Amareyia Knighton were named to the All-Region 1-7A first team.
Johnson averaged seven rebounds a game against region opponents.
Knighton averaged 11.5 points a game in her first varsity season.
Lady Packers seniors Gracie Belle Paulk and Heaven Robinson and sophomore D’zeriyah Polite were named to the second team.
Paulk averaged 6.2 points and 5.7 rebounds this season. Robinson averaged 4.9 points and 7.1 rebounds.
The co-Region Players of the Year were Tift County senior Tamyra Carter and Lowndes junior Faith Johnson.
The other co-Offensive Player of the Year was Lowndes junior Amyah Espanol.
The co-Defensive Players of the Year are freshman Kaci Demps of Lowndes and sophomore Faith Hillmon of Tift County.
Joining Knighton and Ameris Johnson on the All-Region first team are Caitlyn Burgess, Braxton Gipson and Shakiria Chaney of Tift County; Otaifo Esenabhalu of Lowndes; and Taylor Rietveld and Andrea Seay of Camden County.
Also on the second team are O’ashia Cushion and Mya Cushion of Tift County; Virginia Shorts of Camden County; and Aryana Thomas and Alaysha Williams of Lowndes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.