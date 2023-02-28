MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County girls golf team shot a 254 to finish second in the Lady Blue Devil Invitational held on Feb. 21, at Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton.
Lowndes shot a 235 for first place.
The Lady Packers were led by Tayler Brown, who shot an 80, the lowest tournament round of her high school career.
The score earned her a berth on the all-tournament team.
Also counting toward the Lady Packers score was an 86 shot by Ann Elyse Clements and and 88 turned in by Lenzie Norman.
Addison Martin shot 95.
“Tayler had a great day recording three birdies in her round,” said coach Brett Hightower. “She stayed consistent off the tee made some timely putts. I was so excited for her.
“As for the rest of the team, each girl is beginning to find their groove as we start tournament play.” On Monday, Feb. 27, the Lady Packers played in the Brookstone Invitational held at Green Island Country Club in Columbus.
The format was a two-girl “shamble,” in which each two-girl team plays a scramble off the tee, taking the two girls’ best tee shot.
Each girl then plays her own ball as if playing as an individual counting her best ball.
The Lady Packers were led by the 75 scored by the tandem of Brown and Norman.
The twosome won a medal for the third-lowest score in the tournament on the back nine.
Ann Elyse Clements and Addison Martin shot an 85.
“Each girls had strong parts to their game,” Hightower said. “The course was very long, but extremely hilly.
“Fourteen of the 18 greens are elevated. I was proud of how each girl has worked hard at practice and it’s showing in each tournament.
The Lady Packers will play next on Saturday, March 4, at the Red Ryder Invitational at Jekyll Island sponsored by Glynn Academy.
