MOULTRIE - The Region 1-7A runner-up Colquitt County girls basketball team will play its first state playoff game against Parkview at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the William Bryant Court.
Tickets for the game are $7 and will be sold the door.
The only passes accepted will be from the Georgia High School Association.
If the Colquitt County girls can get by the Lady Panthers, they will meet the winner of the game between Region 3 champion Marietta and Pebblebrook on either Feb. 26 or Feb. 27.
The Lady Packers were the No. 1 seed in the region tournament, but fell to Tift County in the tournament championship game 56-36 last Friday.
The Colquitt County boys, the No. 3 team from Region 1, will travel to Covington to play Newton at 6 p.m. Wednesday in their first-round game.
The school is located at 1 Ram Way in Covington.
Tickets, which are $7, are being sold only on Go-Fan. Colquitt County fans have only until 7 p.m. Tuesday to purchase tickets.
There will be no tickets sold at the game.
Anyone who has trouble purchasing tickets on Go-Fan should contact boys basketball coach Tremaine Facison or athletic director Darrell Funderburk.
The Colquitt County boys won their first region tournament game, defeating Lowndes 71-47, but lost in the semifinal to Camden County 45-44.
The Colquitt County-Newton winner will advance to the second round and play the survivor of the game between North Cobb and Region 2 champion Pebblebrook. Second round games are scheduled for Feb. 26 or Feb. 27.
In other first-round girls games, Tift County will play host to Newton; No. 3 seeded Lowndes will travel to Grayson; and No. 4 seed Camden County will go to Snellville to play Brookwood.
The Tift County boys, who won the Region 1 tournament championship, will play host to South Gwinnett in the first round.
Camden County, Region 1’s runner-up, will play host to Parkview in Kingsland.
Lowndes, the No. 4 team, will travel to play at Region 4 champion Grayson.
