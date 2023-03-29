MOULTRIE, Ga. – Varsity Lady Packers soccer sees seven athletes closing out their senior seasons as they prepare for their Region 1-7A tournament.
Laura Bryan
Position: center back
Why soccer: “I came out in my eighth year having never played before. I was convinced by friends to try.”
Favorite aspect: “When we are all connecting together. I love that it takes a whole team, not just one person.”
Favorite Packer memory: “Coming to tryouts in tennis shoes and falling on my butt.”
Haylie Linsley
Position: defender
Why soccer: “I picked a sport and just stuck with it.”
Favorite aspect: “Being able to play with friends and show off my skills.”
Favorite Packer memory: “Senior night a couple weeks ago. We worked hard and won. It felt good to win as a senior on senior night.”
Jacey Wetherington
Position: goalie
Why soccer: “I played soccer second to softball. I grew to love the sport, and that you can’t do it alone.”
Favorite aspect: “This was my first year as a goalie. I did enjoy playing the field, but being a goalie taught me perspective to how it feels to be in that position.”
Favorite Packer memory: “Just all of it.”
Adriana Santiago-Rojo
Position: midfield
Why soccer: “I started playing because my dad had a big passion for it.”
Favorite aspect: “Meeting new people and making friends.”
Favorite Packer memory: “My teammates accepting me for who I am.”
Jessica Sanchez
Position: Forward
Why soccer: “Having friends and getting to play with them.”
Favorite aspect: “Scoring and cheering for goals.”
Favorite Packer memory: “Laughing and joking around with friends. Also, playing in the rain.”
Yaquelin Aguilar
Position: Forward
Why soccer: “My brother and sister.”
Favorite aspect: “Playing with the team.”
Favorite Packer memory: “Being able to beat Tifton on senior night.”
Adalia Hernandez
Position: Defense
Why soccer: “I get to play with teammates.”
Favorite aspect: “When you finally score after a long time.”
Favorite Packer memory: “When we beat Camden 2-0 after going into overtime tied 0-0.”
These athletes, along with their teammates, will have their last season game Friday night at Packer Park.
