Lady Packer seniors

Lady Packer seniors in alphabetical order: Adalia Hernandez, Adriana Santiago-Rojo, Haylie Linsley, Jacey Wetherington, Jessica Sanchez, Laura Bryan and Yaquelin Aguilar. 

 Jessi Flowers/The Moultrie Observer

MOULTRIE, Ga. –  Varsity Lady Packers soccer sees seven athletes closing out their senior seasons as they prepare for their Region 1-7A tournament.   

Laura Bryan

Position: center back

Why soccer: “I came out in my eighth year having never played before. I was convinced by friends to try.”

Favorite aspect: “When we are all connecting together. I love that it takes a whole team, not just one person.”

Favorite Packer memory: “Coming to tryouts in tennis shoes and falling on my butt.” 

 

Haylie Linsley

Position: defender

Why soccer: “I picked a sport and just stuck with it.” 

Favorite aspect: “Being able to play with friends and show off my skills.”

Favorite Packer memory: “Senior night a couple weeks ago. We worked hard and won. It felt good to win as a senior on senior night.” 

 

Jacey Wetherington

Position: goalie

Why soccer: “I played soccer second to softball. I grew to love the sport, and that you can’t do it alone.” 

Favorite aspect: “This was my first year as a goalie. I did enjoy playing the field, but being a goalie taught me perspective to how it feels to be in that position.”

Favorite Packer memory: “Just all of it.”

 

Adriana Santiago-Rojo

Position: midfield

Why soccer: “I started playing because my dad had a big passion for it.”

Favorite aspect: “Meeting new people and making friends.”

Favorite Packer memory: “My teammates accepting me for who I am.” 

 

Jessica Sanchez

Position: Forward

Why soccer: “Having friends and getting to play with them.”

Favorite aspect: “Scoring and cheering for goals.”

Favorite Packer memory: “Laughing and joking around with friends. Also, playing in the rain.” 

 

Yaquelin Aguilar

Position: Forward

Why soccer: “My brother and sister.”

Favorite aspect: “Playing with the team.”

Favorite Packer memory: “Being able to beat Tifton on senior night.” 

 

Adalia Hernandez

Position: Defense

Why soccer: “I get to play with teammates.”

Favorite aspect: “When you finally score after a long time.”

Favorite Packer memory: “When we beat Camden 2-0 after going into overtime tied 0-0.”

 

These athletes, along with their teammates, will have their last season game Friday night at Packer Park. 

