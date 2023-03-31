MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Lady Packer varsity tennis team extended its season after sweeping 5-0 against Richmond Hill in their play-in match Thursday afternoon at Packer Park.
The Lady Packers will go into the region tournament at fourth seed.
“We are playing really well today,” said head coach Amber Day. “We have figured out how to work together.”
Colquitt County did not lose a single set.
Doubles team of Odessa Dixon and Candace Moses was the first to win, finishing their sets 6-0, 6-2.
The second point for the Lady Packers came from the doubles team of Carolyne Turner and Jayley Johnson who finished both sets at 6-2.
Emily Lampman was next to win. Both her sets ended 6-1.
The fourth point for Colquitt County came from Eva Barnett. She won her sets 6-3, 6-1.
The final match to finish was played by Ada Craft.
“This is her (Craft’s) first year playing singles in varsity,” said Day. “She took the spot and has owned it. Today is the best I’ve seen her play all season, and she even played through an injury.”
In Ada’s second set against Richmond Hill she rolled her ankle and took a moment on the ground. But, she quickly jumped back up to continue the match.
“Her ankle is swollen,” said Day. “Thankfully, it’s nothing major, but our athletic trainer is working with her.”
She won 6-2, 6-0.
“I’m confident going into the tournament,” said Day. “The girls are unsatisfied with their placement, and we will be going in with lots of motivation.”
The Lady Packers and Packers will begin their region tournament April 12th in Camden County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.