MOULTRIE – There are just some things Colquitt County High sports teams don’t do, like beating Lowndes in softball or Tift County in boys basketball.
Then along came the 2019-20 season. Those curses were broken, plus one more.
Colquitt County Lady Packer tennis two times this spring upended the previously invincible Camden County High squad on its way to sweeping all six Region 1-7A team matches. This wasn’t just a sweep; it was a whitewashing by the Lady Packers. Every home at-home match with Camden, Lowndes and Tift County ended with a 5-0 score.
Or, you could call it 30-0.
“We came out strong against Camden, and I really think that boosted them up,” said coach Amber Day about the win in Kingsland that opened region play on Feb. 7. “They have played so well with other region teams since then. All of them 5-0.”
Including Tuesday when regular season 1-7A play concluded at Packer Park vs. Lowndes. The closest match came at No. 2 singles with freshman Eva Barnett taking it 7-5, 6-3. The singles list includes one other freshman, Odessa Dixon, and she won Tuesday 6-0, 6-1. The most experienced singles player for the Lady Packers is a sophomore, Ava McCranie, and she cruised Tuesday 6-2, 6-2.
Day put her most varsity experience in the two doubles slots. Karli Yarbrough and Annabelle Roberts won 6-1, 6-0. Hayden Roberts and Anna Beth Elliott won 6-0, 6-0.
The 2020 tennis season includes a Wildcat Invitational first-place trophy won in Valdosta. They all go back there to McKey Park to play the Viking Invitational this weekend. At 4 p.m. Friday the Lady Packers open with Appling County.
“It’s a young team, but it’s a strong team,” said Day. “My doubles teams are really strong, and I think that’s made a lot of the difference in the region. Those four all have the experience.”
It’s a good month now for the girls as well as the boys in tennis to prepare for region playoffs. The Packers of coach Mell Wier also completed a 6-0 sweep for the top seed in 1-7A. Though the No. 1 singles match with Hayden Holloway and Jacob Icard and Zack Tucker’s doubles match split two sets, the other three in the lineup won in straight sets to clinch the team win.
The winners were Aaron Long and Ian Small in doubles 6-2, 6-3; Nate Corley in No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-2; and Mark Breedlove in No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-1.
Those region playoffs are April 14 at McKey Park. So the Packers get one more look at those courts this weekend and have some non-region play scheduled with Thomasville.
Otherwise …
“The rest of the time is preparing for region,” said Day. “We have a couple of things we need to fix. One thing I can say about this team I haven’t had the past few years is these girls are very aware and know how to self-correct and be ready to go. We’ll play the No. 4 seed, which is Tift. It’s been an exciting season.”
