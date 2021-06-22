MOULTRIE — Colquitt County girls basketball coach Rondesha Williams was able to add eight varsity teams and several junior varsity teams to the field of this week’s Lady Packers team camp.
The increased number of teams required Williams to hold games for the first time at the Charlie A. Gray Junior High School gymnasium, which will play host to 12 junior varsity games on Wednesday and Thursday.
All varsity games will be played at the high school.
The Colquitt County girls will play seven games, including three on Wednesday: against Calhoun at noon, Americus-Sumter County at 4 p.m. and Bainbridge at 6 p.m.
The Lady Packers will play four games on Thursday: against Hawkinsville at 11 a.m.; against Monroe at 2 p.m.; against Cairo at 4 p.m.; and against Westover at 5 p.m.
Varsity games will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Also in the field are teams from Berrien, Turner County, Early County, West Port, Coffee, Brookwood, Tift County, Lowndes, Fitzgerald, Thomas County Central, Cook, Crisp County, Valdosta and Dougherty.
On Wednesday the Colquitt County junior varsity girls will meet Coffee at noon, Bainbridge at 1 p.m. and Valdosta at 3 p.m.
On Thursday, the JV Lady Packers will face Coffee at 11 a.m., Bainbridge at noon and Bainbridge against at 4 p.m.
Games feature two 18-minutes halfs with running clocks.
Admission to games is $3.
Williams has already taken her varsity team to play this summer in Atlanta, where the Lady Packers have won two games and lost a pair in overtime.
With just two full-time starters — Carliss Johnson and Gracie Belle Paulk — returning, Williams has pushed her young players hard this summer, she said.
“The demands we are putting on them now are different this year,” Williams said of a group that includes promising rising freshman Amareyia Knighton. “We are doing a lot of teaching.”
She said all 12 varsity players have been to every practice and “It’s been rewarding to see the growth we’ve made.”
The team has been focused on getting in shape and on court communication, Williams said.
She is counting on Johnson, Paulk and Kelsey Dawson to help shepherd the young players.
Dawson is a smallish guard, but Williams said she is basketball-smart and plays with a lot of “heart.”
“I know Carliss will play both ends of the floor,” Williams said of her all-state rising junior, who is the Region 1-7A co-Player of the Year. “And we need Gracie Belle to be physical in the paint.”
The Lady Packers are coming off a 12-8 abbreviated 2020-2021 season in which they were the Region 1-7A runners-up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.