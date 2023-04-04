MOULTRIE, Ga. — Carliss Johnson ends her Lady Packer basketball career as an honorable mention for the 2022-23 Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) 7A All State Basketball Team.
This is the second time Johnson has received this honor. The first was after her sophomore year, the 2020-21 season.
The team is composed of athletes from all over the state, and they are selected based on their statistics and number of votes.
In the 2022-23 season, Johnson averaged per game: 14.7 points, 3.2 steals and 4.7 rebounds.
By the end of her four-year Lady Packers career, Johnson was also the fourth highest scorer in Colquitt County history with 1,387 total points.
She scored 309 of those points were scored in her senior season.
Johnson accomplished this despite the fact she played through an ankle injury the majority of the season and had to miss multiple games.
“She competed against a plethora of kids in 7A basketball,” said Rondesha Williams, who coached Johnson for her entire Colquitt County career. “Being that she is from South Georgia, Moultrie, to be a part of that conversation of elite star players is a big honor.”
Johnson is currently in rehabilitation for her ankle, and will continue her basketball career at college this coming fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.