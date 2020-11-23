MOULTRIE – When Colquitt County girls basketball coach Rondesha Williams got a call on Friday that Lee County had pulled out of its Saturday game in the Albany Tipoff Tournament, she eagerly took advantage of the opportunity to have her team take the Lady Trojans’ place.
So instead of opening their season at 12:30 p.m. on Monday against Glynn Academy in the Charles Cooper Invitational at Lowndes, the Lady Packers started on Saturday against Monroe and pleased their coach with a 42-36 victory.
Colquitt didn’t get a basket in the fourth quarter until a minute was left in the game, but still managed to hold off what Williams called “a really, really good team.”
“They’ve got a post player and a guard who are out of this world and they pressed us, but we handled it,” Williams said.
The Lady Packers got a strong effort out of the gate from sophomore Carliss Johnson, who scored 14 points.
“And she plays defense like no other,” Williams said.
Camille Singletary also got her season off on the right foot by scoring 12 points.
Sissy Rowland and Gracie Bell Paulk each scored four, Keyana Harper had three, Ameris Johnson and Kelsey Dawson each had two and Heaven Robinson added a free throw.
“We’ve just got to keep building from here,” Williams said.
