MOULTRIE - Colquitt County freshman Amareyia Knighton scored on a layup with 4 seconds remaining in overtime on Friday to give the Lady Packers a 45-43 victory over Westover on the William Bryant Court.
The Westover boys won the second game, 61-42.
The Packers and Lady Packers will be back at the high school tonight to play host to Lee County. The girls game tips off at 6 p.m.
Westover's Lunden Walker hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at the end of regulation.
But Knighton's drive gave the Lady Packers the two-point victory and raised their record to 4-3.
Colquitt had to battle back after a first quarter in which they did not score a basket and trailed 8-3.
Carliss Johnson and Jamya Moore each scored 12 points to lead the Lady Packers.
Knighton added eight.
The Westover boys out-scored the Packers 21-7 in the third quarter en route to a victory that raised their record to 6-0.
Dy Williams led the Packers with 15 points. Montana Edwards scored nine.
Colquitt's boys fall to 0-6.
The Packers and Lady Packers were swept at Lee County last week.
