MOULTRIE – Colquitt County used its last game before next week’s Region 1-7A championship series to blank Cairo 10-0 on Tuesday at Lady Packer Field.
The game lasted just 4 ½ innings because of the run rule. Colquitt got all the runs it needed in the bottom of the third.
Lady Packers coach Chance Pitts used all four of his pitchers, giving the first two innings to Emily Allegood.
Kyla Morris, Jade Horne and Maris Hopper each worked an inning.
Allegood gave up a double to Makenna Knight on the second pitch of the game, but retired the next six Syrupmaids she faced.
Morris loaded the bases full of Syrupmaids in the third, surrendering three singles.
But she escaped when catcher Madison Plymel fired to sister Abby Plymel to pick the Cairo baserunner off at third base to end the inning.
Horne walked the first batter she faced in the fourth, but then retired the next three.
Hopper, after retiring the first two Syrupmaids she faced, walked two in a row before getting fly ball to right to end the game.
Colquitt threatened in each of the first two innings against Cairo starting pitcher Meagan Meadows.
The Lady Packers bombarded her in the third with the first four batters – Kaylynn Powers, Allegood, Abby Plymel and Madison Plymel – banging doubles to put Colquitt up 3-0.
One out later, Carli Pearson singled in Madison Plymel to make it 4-0.
After Morris reached on an error, Morgan Holder singled in Pearson, and Jacey Wetherington lined the Lady Packers fifth double of the inning to score Morris.
Powers walked and Allegood hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Holder. Abby Plymel singled to drive in Powers with her second RBI of the inning.
Madison Plymel reached on an error before Julia Duncan ripped the Lady Packers’ sixth double of the inning to score Abby Plymel with the final run of the inning and the game.
The Lady Packers were retired in order in fourth, but the necessary damage had been done.
Colquitt, now 16-8 overall and 9-3 in the region, will try to win its second-straight region championship when it travels to Lowndes next Tuesday for a best-of-three series.
The Lady Packers will play host to a first-round state tournament series beginning on Oct. 20 as either the region champion or runner-up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.