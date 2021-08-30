MOULTRIE – Emily Allegood and Maris Hopper combined on a one-hit shutout as Colquitt County defeated Lanier County 4-0 in nine innings on Monday in Lakeland.
The Lady Packers got a two-run single by Madison Plymel followed by a two-run home run by Julia Duncan to break the scoreless tie in the top of the ninth.
Allegood started and went the first four innings, allowing just one hit while striking out six. She walked two.
Hopper got the win after pitching five innings.
The left-hander did not allow a hit, while striking out nine and issuing just one base on balls.
Colquitt managed just two other hits, singles by Duncan and Katlynn Powers.
The victory raises the Colquitt County girls record to 4-1 overall.
The Lady Packers are 1-1 in Region 1-7A after splitting a home doubleheader with Camden County last Thursday.
Colquitt will be back at Packer Park on Thursday for a 4 p.m. region doubleheader against Lowndes.
