MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County softball team will have a little momentum when it plays host to Lowndes on Thursday in a key Region 1-7A doubleheader.
The Lady Packers were two pitches away from a shutout against Lee County on Monday at Lady Packer Field, but still came away with a 4-2 victory that extends their winning streak to four games.
With the victory, the Lady Packers raised their overall record to 9-7, but the record they are most concerned with is the one against region opponents.
Colquitt has swept Camden County and Tift County, but dropped a pair at Lowndes on Sept. 3.
A Thursday sweep would vault the Lady Packers into first place after the Vikettes stumbled and split their recent doubleheader with Tift County.
Taking both games on Thursday would have Colquitt atop the region with a 6-2 record. Lowndes would be 5-3. Each will have four more region games, with the Lady Packers still facing doubleheaders against Camden County at home and Tift on the road.
Lee County had won five of its previous six games when they came to Moultrie on Monday, but they managed just five hits against four Lady Packer pitchers.
The Lady Trojans two runs came in the top of the third on back-to-back home runs by Rebekah Cooper and Kelsyn Lundell.
The homers tied the game at 2-2, but Colquitt got single runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth and allowed just two Lee County hits and no runs over the last four innings.
Colquitt got sterling relief pitching from Emily Allegood and freshman Maris Hopper to put the Lady Trojans away.
Allegood pitched two innings, giving up just a two-out single to Julianna Franklin in the fifth. She struck out three.
Hopper pitched the seventh and struck out two and got an infield ground out.
Kyla Morris started and went the first two innings.
She immediately got in trouble, giving up a single to Cooper to start the game and then walking Lundell.
But she retired the next three in succession, including two by strikeout, to escape the jam, then set down the Lady Trojans in order in the second.
Jade Horne gave up the two home runs, but that was all she surrendered in two innings.
“She didn’t let (the two home runs) affect her,” Colquitt County Chance Pitts said.
It had been Pitts’ plan to use all four pitchers and get a number of his reserves in the game.
“You know how you script something and a lot of times it doesn’t work out,” Pitts said. “Well tonight it worked out perfectly. It was exactly what I wanted.”
And it came against a good ball club.
Lee County played for the Class 6A state championship last year.
“They are always well-coached so it was nice to get a first-of the-week win,” Pitts said.
Especially with the Vikettes looming.
“I think if we sweep we can finish no worse than second (in the region),” Pitts said. “It will be a huge series when Lowndes rolls into town.”
Colquitt played poorly defensively when it dropped both games to the Vikettes at Lowndes three weeks ago.
“When that happens, you know how quickly things can go south on you,” Pitts said. “And it’s always tough to win over there.
“But I think it’s going to be different when they come over here.”
Colquitt, which scored one run in each of the first four innings, had 10 hits on Monday, including two each by Allegood, Abby Plymel and Julia Duncan.
Katlynn Powers, Madison Plymel, Carli Pearson and Jacey Wetherington had the others.
Allegood and Abby Plymel had doubles.
Powers continues to lead the team in hitting with a .488 average.
Abby Plymel is batting .481 and is tied for the team lead in runs batted in with Emily Allegood with 13.
