TALLAHASSEE - D’Zeriyah Polite scored 17 points to lead the Colquitt County girls basketball team to a 54-35 victory over Lincoln High on Friday in the Fastbreak Thanksgiving Shoot-out at Godby High.
The victory raises the Lady Packers record to 2-0 as they prepare to meet Rickards High at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Shoot-out.
Colquitt also got eight points from point guard Jamya Moore, who got hurt early in the third quarter.
Sophomore Caylnn Singletary played point guard the rest of the game and finished with four points.
“It was a little nerve-wracking for her,” Lady Packers coach Rondesha Williams said of Singletary. “But she did a good job.”
Colquitt also played without start shooting guard Carliss Johnson, who suffered a severely sprained ankle in the season-opening victory over Westover on Nov. 19.
The Lady Packers also got 11 points from Nyleigha Knighton and 10 points from Ameris Johnson.
“Nyleigha keeps showing us more and more what she can do,” Williams said.
Williams was especially pleased with the play of Polite and Ameris Johnson.
“They always seem to be in the right place at the right time,” Williams said.
