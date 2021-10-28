COLUMBUS - In a game that was frustratingly reminiscent of an earlier meeting between the two teams, Colquitt County dropped its Class 7A state tournament opener to North Gwinnett 8-0 on Thursday at the South Commons Sports Complex.
The Lady Packers will play a losers bracket game against either Mill Creek or Milton at 3 p.m. Friday in the double-elimination tournament.
The Packers managed just one hit - a single by Laura Hailey Bryan - against North Gwinnett starter Amber Reed, the 2021 state Player of the Year.
Jacey Wetherington, who drew a walk, was the only other Colquitt County base runner.
Reed also had three hits, including a home run and a double, for the Lady Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in Class 7A.
The game was called in the bottom of fifth inning when North Gwinnett scored four runs for an eight-run lead that invoked the run rule.
The two teams also met back on Sept. 4 in the Buccaneer Bash with North Gwinnett winning that matchup, also by an 8-0 score.
Colquitt managed just one hit in that game was well.
The Lady Packers, the Region 1 champions, are now 25-4.
