MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County softball team came back from a seven-run, first-inning deficit to tie defending Class 7A state champion Mountain View on Saturday, only to fall on a walk-off home run.
The 9-8 loss to the Lady Bears was the second of the day to a Gwinnett County team on a trip to North Gwinnett High that left the Lady Packers 2-2 on the season.
Colquitt will try to get back over .500 when it travels to Douglas on Monday to face Coffee High. Two Colquitt-Coffee games scheduled for Lady Packer Park have been rained out.
The Lady Packers lost their first game on Saturday 8-0 to Dacula.
Colquitt managed just three hits – a double by Madison Plymel and singles by Julia Duncan and Morgan Holder – against the Lady Falcons.
Emily Allegood and Kyla Morris did the pitching for Colquitt County, which lost for the first time after opening with road victories at Bainbridge and Thomas County Central.
The Lady Packers got their first run of the day in the top of the first inning against Mountain View, but the Lady Bears put eight on the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning.
Colquitt battled back, starting with a three-run second inning highlighted by home runs by Katlynn Powers and Abby Plymel.
The Lady Packers added another run in the fourth to make it 8-5, then tied the game in the top of the fifth with three runs, the final two scoring on a double by Holder.
But Mountain View’s Sarah Currie untied it in the bottom of the sixth and final inning on a home run.
Both teams had 12 hits.
Powers continued her torrid start, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles to go with her home run.
Through the first four games, Powers is 9-for-16 with four doubles, two homers and six runs driven in.
Abby Plymel, Madison Plymel and Jade Horne each had two hits against Mountain View. Holder and Duncan had doubles and Allegood added a single.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.