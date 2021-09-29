MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County softball team is now one-third of the way through its short final week of regular season after defeating Bainbridge 9-1 in six innings on Tuesday on Lady Packer Field at Packer Park.
Colquitt, now 17-3 overall and 6-2 in Region 1-7A, will travel to Camden County for a Region 1-7A doubleheader today and will play its final regular-season games on Thursday when Tift County visits for another region twin bill.
The Lady Packers started the six-games-in-four days streak with a 22-2, three-inning win at Worth County on Monday.
The Lady Packers honored their four seniors — Bre Caldwell, Katlynn Powers, Kalise Richardson and manager Katie DeMott — before the game against the Lady Cats and the three players combined for six hits.
Powers led off the bottom of the first with a double on 3-2 pitch from Bainbridge starter Brenna Conley and scored the game's first run when Madison Plymel followed with a triple to left.
Plymel scored on Julia Duncan's sacrifice fly to center field and Colquitt led 2-0 after an inning.
The Lady Packers added two more in the third, single runs in the fourth and fifth and invoked the run-rule with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Powers and Duncan each drove in a run in the sixth.
Bainbridge scored its lone run in the top of the fourth.
The Lady Packers pounded out 13 Senior Night hits, including three by Caldwell and two each by Powers and Plymel, who raised her batting average to a team-leading .491.
Richardson, Duncan, Maris Hopper, Morgan Holder, Carli Pearson and Amber Brown had the team's other hits.
Pearson and Holder also had doubles.
Hopper was the beneficiary of the 13 hits and the Lady Packers' errorless effort in the field.
The left-hander went all six innings, giving up just the one run, two hits and a pair of walks while striking out five.
Hopper is now 7-1 on the season and lowered her ERA to 3.00. She also is tied with Emily Allegood for the team lead with 57 strikeouts.
