MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County girls basketball team faced a tall order in the first round of the Class 7A state basketball tournament and could not find a way past No. 3-ranked Harrison, losing 63-34 on Tuesday in Kennesaw.
The Lady Packers, who were upset by Camden County in the Region 1-7A tournament, finish 13-11.
“We played great defense in the first half,” Lady Packers coach Rondesha Williams said. “But Harrison could shoot that 3-ball.”
The Lady Packers also were in foul trouble much of the game and both Amareyia Knighton and Ameris Johnson fouled out.
The Packers were led by Carliss Johnson, who scored 23 points.
“She carried us the entire game,” Williams said of her junior point guard. “She never stopped playing.”
Johnson now has scored 1,078 points in her Colquitt County career.
Johnson averaged 14.5 points a game this season and is averaging 15.2 in her career.
Colquitt also got a strong game on the boards from Heaven Robinson and a great defensive effort from D’Zeriah Polite.
Ameris Johnson also turned in a solid effort, Williams said.
The Lady Packers were inconsistent much of the season and could not get on a roll down the stretch, dropping their regular-season finale to Lowndes, their region-opener to Camden County and, now, their state tournament-opener to Harrison.
“It’s been a roller-coaster all season,” Williams said. “But we are going to take two weeks off, get back in the weight room and begin getting ready for next season.”
Williams finishes her 15th season as the Lady Packers head coach with a record of 264-136.
The game against Harrison was her 400th since taking over the program in the 2007-2008 season.
Harrison will advance to play the Discovery-Woodstock winner in the second round.
Tift County, the Region 1 runner-up, blew a 20-4 lead, but rallied to eliminate North Paulding in overtime 49-41.
The Lady Devils will play either Roswell or Norcross in the second round.
No. 3 seed Camden County was eliminated by Hillgrove 65-33 on Tuesday.
Region 1 champion Lowndes will play Marietta at home Wednesday night.
The Colquitt County boys will travel to play their state tournament opener at Walton on Wednesday.
