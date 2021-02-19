VALDOSTA - Tift County took control in the second quarter and went on to defeat Colquitt County 56-36 in the Region 1-7A girls tournament championship game held Friday at Lowndes High School.
The Lady Devils will play host to the No. 4 team from Region 4 on Tuesday in the first round of the Class 7A state tournament.
As the region runner-up, the Lady Packers also will be at home for the first round, meeting the No. 3 team from Region 4 on Tuesday on the William Bryant Court.
Colquitt County and Tift County had split their regular season games and the Lady Packers led by a point 13-12 after the first quarter on the strength of three Carliss Johnson 3-pointers.
But the Lady Packers managed just six points in the second quarter and Tift County led 27-19 at the half.
The Lady Devils pulled away in the second half.
Johnson led the Lady Packers with 22 points, including 13 of her team's 17 second-half points.
Camille Singletary had 10 and Gracie Belle Paulk and Jamaya Moore each had two.
Shakira Chaney led Tift County with 22 points, including 16 in the second half.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.