MOULTRIE — Colquitt County’s Lady Packers defeated the Lowndes Vikettes 59-54 Tuesday night on the William Bryant Court after the game went into the free throw bonus in the second half of the fourth quarter.
The Packers were not as fortunate, however, falling to Lowndes.
A bonus in basketball is awarded to a team when the opposing team exceeds their combined six penalties per half. During bonus play, each time a player is fouled, no matter where that player is on the court or how they got fouled, they automatically get two free-throws if they are the team with the bonus.
The Lady Packers received their bonus with a little over two minutes of play left in the game. Historically, they have had difficulty on the foul line, but not tonight. During those minutes the Lady Packers had the potential to gain 18 points through fouls, and they secured 13 of those: Amareyia Knighton scored two, Carliss Johnson scored six, Jamya Moore scored four, and D’eriyah Polite scored one.
“We shook up the Region,” said head coach Rondesha Williams. “The girls owned what they didn’t do well last time [we played against Lowndes] and we came to show we can play with anyone.”
Last time the Lady Packers played against Lowndes on Jan. 17 they lost 77-38. This time, the girls came determined to win.
Though there were a couple times the Vikettes gained a small advantage, the Lady Packers were able to end each quarter with the higher score, except the first quarter which was tied 10-10 after Johnson stole the ball and landed an easy layup in the last second before the buzzer.
Several 3-point shots also helped the Lady Packers secure their victory. Throughout the game, Moore scored nine points, Johnson scored 12, and Knighton scored three, all with 3-point baskets.
“I have to give a huge shoutout to Coach Stephanie,” said Williams, referring to assistant Stephanie Cody. “I am not feeling good and she really stepped up. Everyone does their role and we just have to keep playing.”
At the end of the third quarter, Jermani Triplett had three back-to-back blocks which kept the Vikettes from scoring and allowed the Lady Packers to go into the fourth quarter with a three-point advantage at 38-35.
During the fourth quarter, in addition to getting those six points from the foul line, Johnson also scored five additional points, getting a total of 11 points in the fourth quarter alone.
The Lady Packers are now 3-3 in the Region.
The Packers were unfortunately not as lucky as the Lady Packers. They lost their game against the Lowndes Vikings 63-46.
The Packers came out strong and Jakari Byrd scored eight points in the first quarter. They ended the first quarter leading ahead of the Vikings by three points. However, they were unable to hold that lead during the rest of the game.
“We are still learning how to compete in a 1-7A division,” said head coach Andy Harden. “We are going to continue to get better.”
In the first half, I’marius Bussie was the only Packer to score a 3-point shot, bringing in six points this way. He brought in a total of 11 points in the first half.
Only one Packer made 3-point shots in the second half as well - Cason Harden made all three of his long shots, bringing in nine points.
“The boys have a great work ethic,” Harden said. “Attitude and mindset is everything. They continue to step up.”
The Packers are now 1-5 in the Region.
Both the Packers and Lady Packers will play Richmond Hill on Friday night and Valdosta on Saturday both at home. These games will determine final region placement before the playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.