KINGSLAND – The Colquitt County softball team pounded out 22 hits while sweeping a doubleheader from Camden County on Friday, winning 11-2 and 16-0.
With the victories in their Region 1-7A openers, the Lady Packers raise their overall record to 4-2.
Today, Colquitt County is in Dallas, Ga., where it will meet South Effingham at 6:45 p.m. and North Paulding at 8 p.m., at North Paulding High.
The Lady Packers will travel to Kennesaw on Saturday to meet Harrison at 9:30 a.m. and Creekview at 11:30 a.m. at Harrison High.
Three Colquitt County pitchers combined to give up just one earned run and five hits to the Lady Wildcats.
The Lady Packers scored three runs in the top of the first inning of the first game and never let up, also plating three runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
And they opened the second game with a 12-run first inning.
Jade Horne went the distance in the circle for the Lady Packers in Game 1, giving up just two hits and striking out three.
Camden scored single runs in the first and seventh inning.
Colquitt had 13 hits in Game 1, including three each from Katlynn Powers and Abby Plymel.
Two of Plymel’s hits were doubles and she drove in three runs.
Julia Duncan and Carli Pearson each had two hits.
Horne, Emily Allegood and Jacey Wetherington each had a single.
Allegood, Plymel and Pearson each had two RBIs.
Allegood and Kyla Morris combined on a three-hit shutout in Game 2, with Allegood giving up just one hit and striking out four over the first three innings.
Morris pitched the fourth and gave up two hits before getting the final out.
Madison Plymel led the Lady Packers at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Abby Plymel and Morgan Holder also had two-base hits and Duncan, Pearson, Wetherington and Elle Perryman chipped in singles.
Also driving in two runs were Duncan, Pearson and Wetherington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.