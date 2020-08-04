MOULTRIE – Five Colquitt County pitchers combined to allow no hits and just a pair of seventh-inning unearned runs in a 7-2 scrimmage victory over Fitzgerald on Tuesday at Lady Packer Field.
Colquitt scored six of their runs in the second inning as they prepared for the season-opener at 5:30 p.m. Monday at home against Coffee.
Tuesday’s game was played with new Georgia High School Association-mandated rules that included coaches and one of the umpires wearing masks. The teams adhered to physical distancing guidelines.
Lady Packers coach Chance Pitts said he liked how his team performed, especially the job done by his pitchers, who struck out 11 Lady Hurricanes. Fitzgerald had managed just four base runners heading into the seventh inning.
Pitts also gave playing time to all 18 players on the 2020 roster. The Lady Packers are replacing seven seniors who helped last year’s team win 26 games and advance to the state championship series in Columbus,
“It was just good to be back out there,” Pitts said after a summer of restricted softball activities because of the coronavirus. “And we had a decent crowd for a scrimmage.”
He did say that his team could have shown more discipline at the plate, “but that will come.
“When we find our set (lineup), we’ll be fine. It might take four or five games, but we’ll be fine.
Jade Horne started on the mound for the Lady Packers and retired all six batters she faced, striking out two.
Kyla Morris pitched the third and struck out the side, although she issued a two-out walk.
Emily Allegood was in the circle for the fourth inning and retired the side in order, fanning two.
Maris Hopper kept Fitzgerald off the scoreboard in the fifth, striking out the side around a hit batsman.
Kaden Sutton pitched the final two innings.
Pitts said he was especially pleased with the work of Horne, Morris and Allegood, his returning pitchers.
The Lady Packers strung together four straight one-out hits in the second inning to go up 3-0, then added three more runs after the second out.
Allegood’s double scorched down the line in left drove in two runs in the inning.
Breannah Caldwell singled to lead off the sixth and scored Colquitt County’s final run.
Caldwell had two hits and Allegood, Abby Plymel, Katlynn Powers, Elle Perryman and Madison Plymel had the others. Powers’s hit was a double.
Allegood and Madison Plymel each drove in a pair of runs. Perryman had the other RBI.
Colquitt County split their two games against Coffee last year, but the loss came after the Lady Packers had opened the season with 11 straight victories.
