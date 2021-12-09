ALBANY - The Colquitt County girls basketball team jumped out to a 24-4 first-quarter lead then had to hang on for a 53-47 victory on Tuesday at Monroe.
The Lady Packers, now 3-3, were led in scoring by junior Carliss Johnson, who had 19 points.
Freshman Amareyia Knighton had 17.
In her second game back after being out with a knee injury, Gracie Belle Paulk scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds.
D'Zeriyah Polite had six points and Jamya Moore added three.
Both Johnson and Knighton are averaging 15.5 points a game as the Lady Packers prepare to play host to Westover at 6 p.m. Friday on the William Bryant Court.
The Colquitt County boys lost 63-42 to Monroe and are 0-5 on the season.
After playing to host Westover on Friday, Colquitt County also will be home on Saturday to face Lee County. The girls game will tip off at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.