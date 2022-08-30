By Wayne Grandy
MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County softball team needed only 4 1/2 innings to get the Region 1-7A portion of its schedule off to a successful start on Tuesday at Packer Park.
The Lady Packers took advantage of five Valdosta errors and Emily Allegood gave up just one hit and allowed only three base runners in the quick 12-2 victory.
The Lady Cats and Lady Packers will conclude their three-game region series with a doubleheader at Valdosta on Thursday.
Allegood hit two Valdosta batters with pitches, but faced just one hitter over the minimum when she induced K’Meesha Collins to hit into a 5-4-3 double play started by Julian Duncan in the second inning.
Jailyne Sirmans had Valdosta’s only hit, a two-out ground ball single to left in the top of the fourth.
Allegood then struck out Jamisha Taylor to put the run-rule into effect and end the game.
It was Allegood’s fourth strikeout.
Colquitt had two runs in the bottom of the first without the benefit of a base hit.
Allegood led off the Lady Packers first by drawing a walk and later scored on Maris Hopper’s ground out.
Duncan was hit by a pitch in the inning and scored on a wild pitch.
The Lady Packers sent 12 batters to the plate in the second inning and scored eight runs, despite having only four hits.
Valdosta starting pitcher Morgan Wilkerson walked three batters in the inning and her defense committed three errors behind her.
Hopper, Laura Hailey Bryan and Carli Pearson drove in runs in the inning.
Leading 10-0, Colquitt scored two more times in the third inning, its final at bat.
Pearson reached on an error to open the inning and Duncan doubled her home.
Hopper’s second straight hit plated Duncan.
In addition to Hopper’s two singles, Colquitt got the double from Duncan and singles from Bryan, Jacey Wetherington and Libby Wetherington.
Hopper drove in three runs.
Following Thursday’s doubleheader at Valdosta, the Lady Packers, now 6-2, will be off until they travel to Tift County on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
