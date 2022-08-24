MOULTRIE — Colquitt County catcher Madison Plymel was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Macon on Wednesday after being hit in the mask by a foul tip.
Plymel was behind the plate with one out in the top of third inning when a Crisp County batter tipped a pitch, which hit the Lady Packers senior catcher in the middle of her protective mask.
She went down immediately and was tended to by Colquitt County’s athletic training staff.
She was taken from the field to the locker room and a ambulance arrived several minutes later.
She was loaded on the ambulance and taken to the helicopter, which landed nearby, to fly her to Macon.
Plymel was alert when the helicopter took off, Colquitt County Athletic Director Cleve Edwards said.
Plymel reportedly suffered two seizures while in the locker room before being placed in the ambulance.
There was no further report on her condition Wednesday evening.
When the helicopter arrived, it was decided the game would be suspended.
The Lady Packers were leading Crisp County 4-3 in the top of the fourth inning when the players were pulled from the field.
Crisp County took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Olivia Holliday singled and catcher Peyton Patrick followed with a line drive home run over the right-center field fence.
Colquitt was held scoreless in the first and second innings.
Play resumed with one out in the top of third after Plymel was taken from the field and Laura Hailey Bryan went behind the plate.
Crisp was held scoreless in the top of the third and the Lady Packers sent eight batters to the plate in the bottom of the inning, scoring four runs to cut Crisp County’s lead in half.
RaJayla McBride opened the inning with an infield hit and Emily Allegood followed with a long, high home run to left-center to tie the game.
Carli Pearson followed with a single to left and Peyton Arrington, batting for Plymel, reached on a bunt single.
Julia Duncan singled in Pearson with Arrington moving to second.
Maris Hopper then grounded to Crisp first baseman Sarah Ruth Haines, who stepped on the bag to retire Hopper.
Haines then threw to third, where Crisp’s Reagan Bozeman put the tag on Arrington to complete the double play.
Morgan Holder followed with a single to score Duncan to give the Lady Packers a 4-2 lead.
The first four Lady Cougars reached base in the top of the fourth, with one run scoring on a fielder’s choice, before play was halted.
The Lady Packers will play next on Friday at East Paulding High School in the annual Buc Bash, meeting Sandy Creek at 6:45 p.m. and East Paulding at 8:45 p.m.
On Saturday in the Bash, Colquitt County will play Creekview at 10:30 a.m. and Lassiter at 12:30 p.m. Both of Saturday’s game will be at Lassiter High School.
The Region 1-7A part of the schedule will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 30, with a 5:30 p.m. single game at Packer Park against Valdosta followed by a Thursday, Sept. 1, doubleheader at Valdosta.
