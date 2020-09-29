MOULTRIE – Colquitt County scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning against Bainbridge on Tuesday at Lady Packer Field, all but ensuring that Senior Night would be a successful one.
The Lady Packers scored two more in the bottom of the fourth and after Bainbridge managed just one run in the top of the fifth, Colquitt had an 11-2 win, its second-straight run-rule victory.
Colquitt won the second game of Monday’s Region 1-7A doubleheader against Camden County 12-0, also in 4 ½ innings.
Tuesday’s game was much different than the one the two teams played to open the season back on Aug. 13 when Colquitt County needed a ninth-inning home run by Katlynn Powers to secure a 3-2 victory.
On Tuesday, after seniors Kyla Morris, Jade Horne, Maggie Rae Parker, Abby Plymel and Jay Jay Furney were introduced and honored before the game, Morris held the Lady Cats scoreless in the top of the first.
Then the offense went right to work.
The big first inning included doubles by Parker and Jacey Wetherington and singles by Plymel and Morgan Holder.
Bainbridge tallied just single runs in the third and fifth.
Morris went the first three innings in the circle, giving up two hits and allowing one run. She struck out two.
Horne pitched the final two innings, giving up an unearned run and two hits.
Wetherington went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three runs batted in.
Plymel and Holden each had two hits and drove in a run and Parker’s double also plated a run.
Colquitt will be off on Wednesday before going to Tift County on Thursday for its final Region 1-7A doubleheader. The first pitch in Game 1 is set for 4 p.m.
The Lady Packers also will play host to Cairo on Tuesday, Oct. 6, in their final regular-season game.
Region 1-7A’s best-of-three championship series at Lowndes will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
