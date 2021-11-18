MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County girls basketball team had little trouble getting its first victory of the season on Thursday, racing past Brookwood School of Thomasville 51-24 on the William Bryant Court.
The Lady Packers, who dropped their season-opener 49-48 at Valdosta on Tuesday, will take a 1-1 record into Friday's 8 p.m. game against Northside High of Columbus in the Carver Tip-off Tournament.
The Lady Warriors managed just two free throws in the second quarter and did not score at all in the third.
In fact, after Ella Grace Squires scored a basket with 14 seconds left in the first quarter, Brookwood had only the two free throws before Eliza Eiford scored the Lady Warriors next field goal with 24 seconds gone in the fourth quarter.
Squires and Maddie Duncan led Brookwood with six points each.
The game was the season-opener for Brookwood.
The Lady Packers were led by junior Carliss Johnson, who had 12. Freshman Amareyia Knighton had 10.
Also scoring for the Lady Packers were D'Zeriah Polite, who had nine; Heaven Robinson, eight; Ameris Johnson, four; Jamya Moore and Nyleigha Knighton, three each; and Kelsey Dawson, two.
Although outscoring Brookwood 12-10 in the first quarter, the Lady Packers did not shoot well. Colquitt outscored the Lady Warriors 29-2 over the next two quarters.
Colquitt might need to get off to a faster start against 3-0 Northside, which has defeated Columbus 76-16, Greenforest of Decatur 67-44 and Shaw 50-45.
The Colquitt County boys team also will play in the Carver Tip-off Tournament and will meet Spencer High at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Colquitt County will not play next week, but will be in action again on Tuesday, Nov. 30 when it plays host to Valdosta on the William Bryant Court.
