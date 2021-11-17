MOULTRIE - Down 14-0 early and 18-4 at the end of the first quarter in which it shot just 7 percent from the field, the Colquitt County girls basketball team eventually rallied to tie the game at 45-45 before falling 49-48 at Valdosta in the season-opener on Tuesday.
The Valdosta boys completed the sweep with 80-54 win in Tuesday’s second game.
The Colquitt County boys were down 21-7 at the end of the first quarter and could not mount a comeback.
The Wildcats had five players who scored in double-digits.
The Packers will play next at 7 p.m. Saturday vs. Spencer in the Columbus tournament.
The Colquitt County girls made some defensive adjustments and continued to play hard to cut their deficit to nine at halftime before getting a tie late in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Wildcats got the victory with a score with two seconds remaining.
Colquitt outscored Valdosta 22-12 in the fourth quarter.
“We could have quit,” Lady Packers coach Rondesha Williams said. “But we kept fighting.
“We played with a lot of heart against what is legitimately a good team. And Carliss kept picking them up.”
Reigning Region 1-7A co-Player of the Year Carliss Johnson led the Lady Packers with 26 points and continued to be a leader on the court.
In her first varsity game, freshman Amareyia Knighton scored 13 points.
D’Zeriyah Polite scored four; Heaven Robinson and Jamya Moore each had three; and Nyleigha Knighton had two.
The Lady Packers will meet Brookwood School of Thomasville at 6 p.m. Thursday on the William Bryant Court.
The Colquitt girls also will play Northside of Columbus at 8 p.m. Friday in Columbus.
