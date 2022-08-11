MOULTRIE - Colquitt County’s scheduled season-opener against Tift County on Tuesday at Packer Park was called off because of thunder storms, but the weather only postponed by two days the Lady Packers’ first victory of the season.
Colquitt scored three runs in top of the third inning and cruised to a 9-1 victory on Thursday at Thomas County Central.
The Lady Packers put four more runs on the board in the top of the sixth inning and when the TCC was unable to score in the bottom of the inning, Colquitt got the run-rule victory.
The Lady Packers pounded out 11 hits and held the Lady Jackets to just two, including a fourth-inning homer by Cloey O’Doniel that produced TCC’s only run.
Julia Duncan, Maris Hopper, RaJayla McBride and Morgan Holder each had two hits for Colquitt County.
One of Duncan’s was a triple; one of Holder’s was a double.
Emily Allegood, Carli Pearson and Madison Plymel had the other Colquitt County hits.
Allegood, the reigning Region 1-7A Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year, went the first four innings in the circle and gave up both of the Lady Jackets hits. She struck out five and walked one.
Hopper pitched the final two innings. Four of the six batters she retired were via a strikeout.
TCC falls to 1-1 on the season after opening with a 23-3 win over Thomasville on Wednesday.
The Lady Packers will be off until next Tuesday when they travel to play at Bainbridge.
Colquitt is now scheduled to debut at home on Thursday, Aug. 18, when the Lady Jackets come to Packer Park.
