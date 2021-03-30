VALDOSTA — The Lady Packer Golf Team again rose to the challenge Saturday at the 2021 Lady Viking Invitational Golf Tournament sponsored by Lowndes High School at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta.
The Lady Packers finished in second place with a 258, behind the tournament host Lady Vikings, who shot 256.
The Lady Packers were led by senior Chloe Howell with a blistering 78 at a very challenging Kinderlou Forest golf course.
She was able to fight the fierce sun and windy conditions to score one of the lowest rounds of the tournament.
“I was very impressed with Chloe's ability to stay calm throughout the day, consistently driving the ball in the fairway giving her plenty of scoring opportunities on some treacherous greens,” said Coach Brett Hightower "along with some timely clutch par puts that sometimes were better than birdies.”
Hightower also said that "in reviewing Chloe's round with her, she firmly believed that the strongest part of her game on Saturday was her driving and chipping of the golf ball.
“The short game, chipping and putting, has been a point of emphasis for the entire Lady Packer Team this past week.”
Just as impressive was the back nine score of junior Sadie Norman.
After a birdie on the first hole Saturday morning, Norman ran into the teeth of the Kinderlou golf course.
Despite her struggles on the front nine, she stormed back in true “Sadie Fashion,” Hightower said, to record a 3-over score on the last nine holes to finish with an 82.
"Sadie Norman has grit," said Hightower. “This young lady never wavers in the face of adversity and always finishes strong.”
Hightower said, “I would put Chloe Howell and Sadie Norman up against any two girls in our state with with their consistent play.”
Also fighting it out hard were freshman Tayler Brown and sophomore Ann Elyse Clements.
Despite the conditions, Brown fought like an up- and-coming star should, Hightower said.
She had a lot of great drives and timely putts to score a 98.
“Tayler stayed true to her game plan and execute,” Hightower said.
"I was so proud of her determination to finish strong.”
Clements recorded a 101 grinding it out under winds up to 10 mph and hot conditions.
“She had some very good chips and some clutch putting,” said Hightower.
“Ann Elyse hung in there to help our Lady Packer squad complete what I would call a very solid tournament.”
To make the second place finish even more special, Howell and Norman were selected to the All-tournament Team.
