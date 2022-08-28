MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County softball team won two of its four games in Friday and Saturday’s Buc Bash in Atlanta as injured teammate Madison Plymel was released from the hospital in Macon and was able to watch her teammates perform.
Plymel, the team’s senior catcher, had to be taken by helicopter to the trauma center in Macon last Wednesday. She was struck in the mask by a foul tip during a game against Crisp County at Packer Park.
After undergoing tests, she was released on Friday and traveled to Atlanta.
Lady Packers coach Chance Pitts said on Saturday he was unsure what Plymel’s role would be for the rest of the season.
“I was glad she was able to come up and hang out with us,” Pitts said. “She’s itching to be back out there.”
Plymel was batting .364 when she was injured.
Pitts said he moved first baseman Morgan Holder behind the plate for the Buc Bash games.
Emily Allegood and Maris Hopper handled first base.
The Lady Packers will open Region 1-7A play this week with a single game against Valdosta at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Packer Park and a doubleheader against the Lady Cats at Valdosta on Thursday.
Colquitt’s girls will take a 5-2 record into Tuesday’s game after splitting games both days in the Buc Bash.
In Friday’s opener against Sandy Creek at East Paulding, Kamri Paulk got her first career win.
The 16-1 Colquitt County victory went just three innings with Paulk allowing just three hits and one unearned run. She struck out one as the Lady Packers raised their record to 4-0.
The Packers had 15 hits, including eight that went for extra bases.
Julia Duncan and Morgan Holder had home runs; Carli Pearson swatted a triple; and Duncan, Pearson, Emily Allegood, Laura Hailey Bryan and Jacey Wetherington had doubles.
Allegood had three hits and Pearson, Duncan, Bryan, Maris Hopper and Libby Wetherington each had two.
But the Lady Packers ran into much better pitching in Friday’s second game, a 5-0 loss to East Paulding.
Colquitt managed just three hits, singles by Duncan, Hopper and Bryan.
“They have a really good pitcher and she just shut our bats down,” Pitts said. “We couldn’t get anything going.”
On Saturday morning, Creekview scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 6-5 victory.
Colquitt had 13 hits in the game, but, Pitts said, “We just couldn’t string them together.”
The Lady Packers stranded eight base runners.
Allegood, Pearson, Duncan, Bryan and Jacey Wetherington each had two hits.
Hopper, Holder and Libby Wetherington each had one.
One of Duncan’s hits was her second home run of the weekend.
The Lady Packers finished the four-game trip on a high note with a 5-3 victory over Lassiter, the No.1-ranked team in Class 6A.
It was the first loss of the season for the Lady Trojans.
After being held scoreless the first five innings, the Lady Packers scored three in the top of the sixth and, after Lassiter tied it in the bottom of the inning, Colquitt got two more in the top of the seventh.
When Allegood got the final Lassiter batter to pop out to end the game, “The girls went crazy,” Pitts said.
“It salvaged the trip for us. We went up there to play the best and bringing that win home really was a confidence-builder.”
Allegood went the distance in the circle, giving up eight hits and three earned runs and kept Lassiter off the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh.
She raised her record to 4-1 and will take a 2.39 ERA into the game against Valdosta on Tuesday.
Pearson and Duncan each had two hits and Allegood, Bryan, Jacey Wetherington and Libby Wetherington each had one.
Duncan has had an outstanding start to the season at the plate and is hitting .542 with two doubles, a triple and a pair of home runs.
Allegood, the reigning Region 1-7A Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year, is hitting .481 with a double, a triple and a home run.
She leads the Lady Packers with 13 runs batted in.
