MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County softball team clinched no worse than second place in the final Region 1-7A standings on Monday with a 4-0, 12-0 sweep of Camden County on Lady Packer Field.
The Lady Packers are expecting to play at Lowndes for the region championship on Oct. 13-14 at Lowndes.
The Vikettes are 6-2 with two doubleheaders against Camden County remaining. Camden is currently 2-6 in region games.
Colquitt is now 7-3 with a final region doubleheader at Tift County on Thursday.
“I know we will probably have to go to Lowndes (to play for the region title), but we did that last year,” Lady Packers coach Chance Pitts said. “It’ll even be better if we can go over there and beat them.”
Emily Allegood dominated in the circle in the first game when she allowed just three base runners, including two on infield singles.
The Lady Wildcats did not get a ball out of the infield and did not get a runner to second base until the top of the seventh.
Allegood struck out 13 batters and at one point retired 14 batters in a row.
“I was very impressed with Emily,” he said of his sophomore right-hander. “We know that’s what she can do. And the defense played well.”
Colquitt got the only run it would need in the third inning when Morgan Holder singled, moved to second on a sacrifice by Jacey Wetherington and scored on a double by Katlynn Powers.
The Lady Packers scored again in the fourth when Madison Plymel opened the inning with a base hit, moved to second on a wild pitch and then stole third base.
Carli Pearson lined out to right, scoring Plymel.
Colquitt got its final two runs in the fifth. Wetherington reached on an infield hit and later scored on an error.
Allegood, who had singled, scored the final run on a base hit by Plymel.
Plymel and Allegood each had two hits. Allegood’s other hit was a first-inning double.
Powers, Holder and Wetherington had the other hits.
Colquitt wasted little time jumping on the Lady Wildcats in the second game scoring six runs in the first and third innings.
When Camden was unable to score a run in the top of the fourth, the game was stopped on the run rule.
In the first inning, Camden County starting pitcher Amzy Cody retired the first two batters, but the next seven reached base, including six on hits. Holder had a two-run double in the inning.
The Lady Packers went three up, three down in the second, but adding another half-dozen in their final at bat of the day.
Abby Plymel and Madison Plymel had back-to-back two-run doubles in the inning and Wetherington had her second RBI single of the game.
Colquitt had 11 hits in their three innings, with the Plymel sisters, Wetherington, Julia Duncan and Carli Pearson chipping in two each. Holder’s double was the other hit.
Jade Horne pitched the three innings in the second game, giving up three hits. She struck out two and walked one.
The sweep raised the Lady Packers overall record to 12-8.
Colquitt is scheduled to hold its Senior Night activities on Tuesday when Bainbridge visits for a 5:30 p.m. single game.
Pitts announced on Monday that he has scheduled a home game at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 against Cairo.
The first round of the Class 7A state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 20-21; the second round, Oct. 23-24; and the third round, Oct. 27-28.
Only the Final Four will be held in Columbus this year, rather than the traditional final eight.
