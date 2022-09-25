MOULTRIE – Bailey Jenkinson stroked a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Lowndes a 7-6 victory and a split of its Region 1-7A doubleheader against Colquitt County last Thursday at Lowndes.
Despite the second-game loss, Colquitt County took two of three in the region series, winning 10-0 in five innings on Tuesday and 10-1 in six innings in Thursday’s first game.
The Packers took a 14-3 overall and 6-1 record in the region into Monday’s Senior Night game against Cairo.
Lowndes is 12-6-1 overall and 4-2 in the region.
The Lady Packers will resume region play with a single game at Richmond Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Senior Night festivities will honor Laura Hailey Bryan, Jacey Wetherington, Emily Allegood, Madison Plymel, Morgan Holder and Julia Duncan.
Allegood started in the circle in Thursday’s first game and was nearly as effective as she was in her five-inning no-hit victory over the Vikettes two days before at Packer Park.
She allowed just the one run and three hits while striking out nine and walking three.
The Lady Packers scored two runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed.
Lowndes got its only run in the bottom of the first inning and headed into Game 2 with just one run in 11 innings against the Lady Packers.
Eight girls had the Lady Packers 10 hits, including Allegood who had a triple and a single and drove in two runs.
Bryan had two hits and also drove in a pair of runs. Duncan had a double and Holder, Carli Pearson, Maris Hopper, Libby Wetherington and RaJayla McBride each had a single.
Lowndes jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning against Lady Packer starter Maris Hopper in the second game.
Colquitt scored four in the top of the third, but Lowndes regained the lead with a three-run fourth to go up 5-4.
Allegood’s sacrifice fly tied the game in top of the seventh and when the Vikettes were unable to score in the bottom of the frame, the game went to extra innings.
Colquitt took a 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth, but Jenkinson’s two-out single off Allegood in the bottom of the inning enabled Lowndes to salvage one of the three games.
The Lady Packers came up short despite outhitting the Vikettes 7-5.
Four of Colquitt’s hits were doubles by Allegood, Pearson, Hopper and Holder. Bryan, Jacey Wetherington and Libby Wetherington added singles.
Hopper drove in three runs.
The series-opening win over Lowndes at Packer Park was a game that Colquitt County softball fans will remember for a long time.
Allegood no-hit Lowndes over five innings, then crushed a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the inning to give the Lady Packers a 10-0 run-rule victory.
Not only were the Vikettes, who were 11-4 heading into the game, unable to get a hit against Colquitt County’s senior right-hander, they never got a ball out of the infield.
She walked three and struck out five and the hardest ball hit by Vikettes was off the bat of shortstop E.G. Shaw, whose sharply struck one-hopper went right back to Allegood, who turned it into a double play to end the top of the fifth.
“She was throwing BBs,” Lady Packers coach Chance Pitts said of Allegood. “She was throwing everything we called and she was hitting her spots.”
Allegood also had three hits and drew an intentional walk.
The last hit went far beyond the left field fence. The Lowndes left fielder was walking toward the dugout before the ball landed.
The Lady Packers led 2-0 when the roof fell in on the Vikettes in the bottom of the fifth.
Lowndes starter Camden Anders did not retire any of the six Colquitt County batters she faced in the inning, giving up a double to Hopper, singles to Duncan, Holder and Bryan and hitting two other Lady Packer with pitches.
Allie Dyal replaced Anders and promptly plunked McBride with a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the fourth Colquitt County run of the inning, putting the Lady Packers up 6-0.
Allegood wasted little time putting an early end to the evening.
“I’ve never run-ruled Lowndes,” said Pitts, who is in his seventh season as the Lady Packers head coach. “But I’ve been on the other end.”
The evening started ominously for Lowndes when Allegood struck out the side in the top of the first.
Then the Lady Packers scored a run in the bottom of the inning on a throwing error.
That run was scored by Aziah McNeal, who was the courtesy runner for Allegood, who opened the game with a single to left.
That was the only run Allegood needed.
“It was a team effort,” Pitts said. “We played errorless ball and we put the pressure on them early.
“I told them we were going to have to be selective at the plate and we did that. The Anders girls is a great pitcher.”
Colquitt County’s other run before the fifth-inning outburst came in the fourth inning on a two-out error, an infield hit by - who else? - Allegood and a wild pitch.
The Lady Packers had 11 hits.
In addition to the three by Allegood, Duncan, Holder and Bryan each had two and Hopper and McBride had the others.
