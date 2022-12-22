MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County girls basketball team dropped both of their games in the Carrollton Christmas Showcase and will take a 5-3 record into the Vereen Christmas Shootout, which begins its three-day run on Wednesday, Dec. 28, on the William Bryant Court.
In their Monday, Dec. 19, opener in Carrollton, the Lady Packers trailed 29-12 at the half to the host-team Lady Trojans before cutting their deficit to four heading into the fourth quarter.
But Colquitt could not catch Carrollton in the final quarter.
Amareyia Knighton, who scored a career-high 28 points in the Lady Packers’ 55-39 win over Bainbridge on Dec. 13, had 22 against the Lady Trojans, despite fouling out with six minutes left in the game.
Carliss Johnson, who had not played since the first half of the season-opener on Nov. 29, after suffering a severe ankle sprain, scored 10 points.
Ameris Johnson had four and D’Zeriyah Polite and Jamya Moore each had two points.
Carrollton is ranked No. 17 in Class 7A.
The Lady Packers were no match for Hiram High the next day in the Showcase, falling 64-33.
The Region 7-5A Lady Hornets, who had traveled from Paulding County northwest of Atlanta for the event, raised their record to 8-2.
Hiram is ranked No. 10 in Class 5A.
The Lady Packers will open play in the Vereen Christmas Shootout against Rome on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The next day, Colquitt’s girls will play Coffee, also at 7 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 30, the Lady Packers will meet Turner County at 7 p.m.
The Colquitt County boys will be looking for their first victory when they play in the annual Vereen Christmas Shootout.
The Packers will open play in the shootout against Pike Road (Ala.) at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Colquitt’s boys will face Pelham at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, and finish the 2022 portion of their schedule against Early County at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30.
Single-game admission is $10, an all-day pass is $15, and a full Shootout pass is $25.
The Shootout will include 11 girls and six boys teams
In addition to the Lady Packers, girls teams taking part will be Early County, Deerfield, Bainbridge, Coffee, Ware County, Thomas County Central, Turner County, Pike Road (Ala.), Rome and Brunswick.
The boys teams competing will be Colquitt County, Early County, Deerfield, Bainbridge, Pelham and Pike Road.
The Shootout will include eight games each day, with the Lady Packers and Packers playing in the final two contests each day.
On Dec. 28, the schedule includes:
10 a.m., Early County boys vs. Deerfield; 11:30 a.m., Early County girls vs. Deerfield; 1 p.m., Bainbridge girls vs. Coffee; 2:30 p.m Ware County girls vs. Thomas County Central; 4 p.m. Turner County girls vs. Pike Road; 5:30 p.m., Bainbridge boys vs. Pelham; 7 p.m.
On Thursday, Dec. 29:
10 a.m., Bainbridge girls vs. Pike Road; 11:30 a.m., Bainbridge boys vs. Early County boys; 1 p.m., Early County girls vs. Thomas County Central; 2:30 p.m., Deerfield girls vs. Ware County; 4 p.m., Rome girls vs. Brunswick; 5:30 p.m., Deerfield boys vs. Pike Road.
On Friday, Dec. 30:
10 a.m., Thomas County Central girls vs. Rome; 11:30 a.m.; Pike Road boys vs. Pelham; 1 p.m., Pike Road girls vs. Deerfield; 2:30 p.m., Deerfield boys vs. Bainbridge; 4 p.m., Ware County girls vs. Bainbridge; 5:30 p.m., Coffee vs. Early County.
