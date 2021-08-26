MOULTRIE – Colquitt County scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to a take a 14-6 run-rule victory over Camden County on Thursday in the first game of their Region 1-7A opening doubleheader at Packer Park.
The loss was the first of the season for Camden County, which had won its first five games, out-scoring the opposition by a combined 47-11.
The Lady Packers raised their record to 3-0.
Colquitt took an 8-0 lead into the fifth inning and were just three outs away from ending the game then on the run-rule, but the Lady Wildcats sent 11 batters to the plate to score six runs.
The score remained 8-6 in Colquitt County’s favor when the Lady Packers scored six runs after two were out in the sixth.
The runs that put the run rule into effect came when Julia Duncan got a bases-loaded single to drive in two runs and two more scored when the ball got by the Camden County center fielder.
Emily Allegood went the first four innings in the circle. She did not give up a run and struck out six before struggling in the fifth, when she was unable to retire a batter.
She was charged with five runs, including a two-run homer served up to Scarlett Patton.
Maris Hopper relieved Allegood and was charged with one run and gave up a hit and two walks before retiring the side
Hopper retired the Lady Wildcats in order in the top of the sixth.
Allegood had four hits, including a triple, a double and a pair of singles and drove in a pair of runs.
Colquitt had nine other hits, including three by Bre Caldwell.
Laura Hailey Bryan and Katlynn Powers each had two and Duncan and Morgan Holder each had one.
