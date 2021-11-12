MOULTRIE - Coaches don’t always put a lot of stock in scrimmage victories, but Colquitt County girls basketball coach Rondesha Williams sounded unusually upbeat after her team’s 44-39 win at Westover on Wednesday.
Using just three players with significant varsity experience, the Lady Packers played well down the stretch against a Westover team that Williams characterized as “loaded, can run the floor and is big.”
“We pulled it out,” said Williams, her pleasure evident.
“We handled their press pretty good. The speed of the game got us sometimes, but we can see our defense is going to be really good.”
Reigning co-Region 1-7A Player of the Year Carliss Johnson started the game with a quick 3-pointer and never slowed down, scoring 26 points.
She finished 5-for-5 from beyond the arc.
The Lady Packers also got 15 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, from freshman Amareyia Knighton.
Williams also was pleased with the play of D’Zeriyah Polite.
“She really put on the defensive pressure,” Williams said.
Jamya Moore got her first taste of playing point guard after moving from the shooting guard position and Williams liked what she saw.
Williams also got see Heaven Robinson back in action briefly.
The post player is coming back after significant ACL surgery following an injury late last season.
The Colquitt County girls will open the season next Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Valdosta against what is expected to be a strong group of Lady Wildcats.
The Lady Packers will play their first game on the William Bryant Court at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, against Brookwood of Thomasville.
The next night, the Lady Packers will be in Columbus to take on Northside High.
“We’re just going to continue to ask the girls to listen to us and to trust us,” Williams said. “We are not going to back down from anybody.”
