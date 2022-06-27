MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County softball team ended the first phase of its 2022 summer preparations by winning both of its games in the annual Vereen Midsummer Classic, held last week at the Knuck McCrary Sports Complex.
Last year, the event was cut short by rain.
This year, the heat was intense, but teams played through it, giving coaches an early look at the players they will put on the field when the 2022 season begins in early August.
“I’m not complaining,” said Colquitt County head coach Chance Pitts, who is preparing his seventh group of Lady Packers. “Everybody showed up.”
The event, which also is a fund-raiser for the program, drew 13 varsity and five junior varsity teams.
The Lady Packers won both of their games, starting with a 9-4 victory over Tift County.
The Blue Devils, coached by former Colquitt County assistant Taylor Barber, will be the Lady Packers season-opener opponent when they visit Packer Park on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
This season, the Lady Devils will not be a Region 1-7A opponent after Tift County dropped down and will play in Region 1-6A.
Tift was not able to do much against the Lady Packers pitching staff in the Classic.
Colquitt started reigning Region 1-7A Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year Emily Allegood in the circle and she kept the Lady Devils at bay.
She also led off the bottom of the first inning with a single, walked in the third and doubled in the fourth.
The Lady Packers scored three runs in the third and three more in fourth, with veteran Julia Duncan driving in five of them.
The three runs in the third came courtesy of a Duncan home run that also plated Allegood and rookie RaJayla McBride, who opened the inning with a single to center.
In the fourth, Duncan’s single to left scored Allegood and McBride.
Maris Hopper also scored in the inning on Allegood’s double to center.
McBride, whose impressive speed was on display in right field and on the base paths, drove in Hopper with the winning run when the Lady Packers defeated Coffee 3-2.
“I am really impressed with her,” Pitts said. “She has done a good job and her speed is a big asset.”
There are some openings in the outfield this year after graduation took 2021 starters Katlyn Powers and Bre Caldwell.
Hopper and Laura Hailey Bryan are in the mix as is McBride.
“Nothing is solidified yet,” Pitts said.
Pitts feels confident with his pitching staff of Allegood and Hopper, both of whom pitched well last week.
“You know Emily is going to throw strikes and Maris pitched well,” he said.
Allegood was 16-3 with a 2.50 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 93 innings last season.
Over the last three years, she has posted a 31-9 record.
She also led the Lady Packers in hitting (.475), base hits (47), runs batted in (34) and home runs (6) last year. She will play in the outfield when not in the circle.
Also back for the Lady Packers are Duncan, the third baseman, catcher Madison Plymel, first baseman Morgan Holder, second baseman Carli Pearson and shortstop Jacey Wetherington.
The Lady Packers will be off until July 11 when they continue to prepare for the Aug. 2, scrimmage at Fitzgerald.
“I’m really excited about this season,” Pitts said. “We’ve been blessed. We’ve got seven seniors, seven leaders in that dugout.”
