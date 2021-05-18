Lady Packers fourth at state

The Colquitt County High girls golf team finished fourth in Class 7A state tournament held Monday and Tuesday at Sunset County Club. The team includes, from left, coach Shannon Hall, Ann Elyse Clements, Chloe Howell, Sadie Norman, Tayler Brown and coach Brett Hightower.

 Photo by Wayne Grandy

MOULTRIE – Shannon Hall took her Colquitt County girls golf team into the GHSA state golf tournament at Sunset Country Club hoping for a top-five finish.

She got her wish when the Lady Packers shot a second-round 263 on Tuesday to finish fourth in the 12-team field.

As expected, Lambert ran away with its seventh state championship in nine years, shooting back-to-back 221s to finish with a 442.

The Lady Longhorns won by 42 strokes.

Peachtree Ridge was second after it, too, duplicated its first-round score on Tuesday for a 242-242 for a 484.

Walton claimed third place with a 247 on Tuesday to go with its 270 shot Monday for a 517.

Colquitt finished 11 shots back of Lady Raiders at 528.

Junior Sadie Norman led the Lady Packers with rounds of 81 and 78 for a 159.

Chloe Howell, a senior, played her final tournament as a Lady Packer and shot rounds of 82 and 81.

Ann Elyse Clements turned in a two-day score of 207. Tayler Brown had a 208.

“The girls worked so hard both days,” Hall said. “They persevered and kept their emotions in check.

“They were very level-headed.”

Tuesday was windier than Monday and the greens and fairways were faster.

Lambert’s Averi Cline won her second-straight state tournament low-medalist title with her 73-72 for a 145.

She also was low medalist in 2019 when she turned in a 147.

Tuesday marked the third straight time that Lambert has shot a round of 221 in state tournament play.

There was no state tournament last year because of COVID-19.

But when Lambert won the title in 2019, the Lady Longhorns shot a first-day 231, followed by a 221, good for 452 and a 17-shot win over Mill Creek.

The rest of the field on Tuesday included Alpharetta, fifth, 531; South Forsyth, sixth, 550; Lowndes, seventh, 554; Mill Creek, eighth, 565; Etowah, ninth, 568; Harrison, tied for 10th, 569; North Paulding, tied for 10th, 569; North Gwinnett, 12th, 571.

