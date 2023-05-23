MOULTRIE - Lambert High shot a 220 to win the Georgia High School Association’s weather-shortened Class 7A girls state golf championship on Tuesday at Sunset Country Club.
The title was the fourth in a row for the Longhorns, who were led by medalist Athena Yoo, who shot a 1-under 71.
The tournament was scheduled for 36 holes over two days, but when lightning and rain on Monday caused play to be suspended, officials decided to shorten the championship to just 18 holes and play was completed Tuesday morning.
Lambert, which shot a 207 to win the Area 4 championship, was favored to win its ninth state title dating back to 2013.
And although their scores were higher than expected because of the poor weather, the Longhorns did not disappoint.
In addition to the 71 posted by Yoo, a sophomore, the Longhorns also counted a 74 by Zoe Duval, also a sophomore, and a 75 by Vanderbilt-bound senior Sara Im.
Area 4 champion Walton High was second, 10 shots back at 230 and Region 1-7A’s Lowndes was third with a 241.
The Vikettes, who won the Area 1 tournament last month, were led by freshman Catherine Odom, who shot a 75.
North Gwinnett was fourth with a 255 and was followed by Carrollton, 258; Peachtree Ridge, 259; Camden County, 276; Harrison, 285; Buford, 286; Brookwood, 301; and Richmond Hill, 317.
Camden County freshman Georgia Blount shot a 72 and was the medalist runner-up.
Peachtree Ridge’s Lindsey Pak also shot a 74.
Walton’s Saanvi Venkatesh, joined Em and Odom at 75.
Three of the 10 best scores in the tournament were turned in by freshmen.
In addition to Blount’s 72 and Odom’s 75, East Coweta’s Cadence Nance, who qualified for the state tournament as an individual player, shot 79.
